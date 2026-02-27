Nigeria: Teen Sensation, Onusiriuka, Clinches National All-Round Gymnast Crown

Fifteen-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka has been crowned Nigeria's Best All-Round Gymnast, announcing her arrival as one of the nation's most promising young athletes and reinforcing the rise of a new generation of sporting talent.

Onusiriuka claimed the prestigious honour at the National Youth Games Asaba 2025 delivering commanding performances that earned her multiple gold medals and set her apart from her peers.

Already a multiple gold medalist at the Youth Games, National Sports Festival and African championship in South Africa, Onusiriuka's journey in gymnastics began at the age of two. Years of disciplined training, sacrifice, and resilience have shaped her into a formidable competitor who continues to elevate Nigeria's profile on the continental stage.

Beyond competition, the teenager is channeling her success into grassroots development. She recently embarked on a gymnastics school tour across Abia State visiting Ibeku high school and Icon builders international school. The initiative sparked enthusiasm among students and led to the identification of several young prospects for future development.

Her achievements have also earned official recognition from Abia State Governor, Alex Otti who received her alongside members of Nigeria's women basketball team highlighting the importance of celebrating Nigerian sporting excellence.

Training between London and Nigeria, Onusiriuka embodies a blend of global exposure and national pride. Her rise sends a clear message to young Nigerians that age is no barrier to greatness, and with focus and consistency, excellence is attainable.