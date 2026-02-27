South Africa: Drama Erupts At Corruption Inquiry, As O'Sullivan Walks Out in Middle of His Testimony

press release

There was high drama in a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference in the justice system when forensic examiner Mr Paul O'Sullivan abandoned his testimony and walked out, claiming he had a flight to catch.

The session formed part of the committee's ongoing inquiry to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The meeting was intended to finalise questions from three Members of Parliament (MPs), who missed a previous opportunity to question Mr O'Sullivan when he fell ill during his testimony on 10 February and was in too much pain to continue.

Since his first appearance before the committee two weeks ago, the committee has come into the possession of two further documents that MPs and evidence leaders wanted to ask him about.

In yesterday's meeting, Mr O'Sullivan faced a barrage of questions from committee members and evidence leaders. The questioning focused heavily on his qualifications, his alleged "infiltration" of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), and claims that he acted as a foreign spy - allegations he has vehemently denied. He told the committee that it was former President Thabo Mbeki who first mentioned the possibility that he was a foreign agent while discussing him with former Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As tensions peaked during re-examination by evidence leader Adv Bongiwe Mkhize, Mr O'Sullivan informed the Committee Chairperson, Mr Molapi Soviet Lekganyane, that he was ending his participation for the day. "I have reached a point, Chairman, where I have to go," Mr O'Sullivan stated, saying he needed to get to the airport.

Despite warnings from the Chairperson that he had not been formally released, Mr O'Sullivan packed his documents and exited the chamber. MPs called for Mr O'Sullivan to be held in contempt of Parliament for the walk-out. Mr Lekganyane said the committee later resolved to get a legal opinion on recourse and the way forward on the matter.

Later in the day, tensions ran high at times between former acting national Police Commissioner Gen Khomotso Phahlane and the main evidence leader, Adv Norman Arendse, to the point where the committee Chairperson and other MPs intervened to calm tempers and request the withdrawal of various comments.

Gen Phahlane, who has been a primary target of Mr O'Sullivan's private investigations since 2016, characterised himself as a victim of a coordinated political attack. He further claimed that Adv Arendse was defending former IPID head Mr Robert McBride and was part of a "cabal".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also claimed that Mr O'Sullivan and Mr McBride orchestrated propaganda machinery designed to dismantle the police leadership and secure Mr McBride's influence over the SAPS. He further argued that in 2017 he was wrongfully suspended by then Police Minister Mr Fikile Mbalula and eventual removed, based on fabricated evidence about his personal property, after claims that it was built using illegal funds.

Gen Phahlane testified that IPID had been captured by private interests, specifically Mr O'Sullivan's forensic firm. He denied questions by MPs that he received a sound system from as service provider and that in return the service provider was overpaid and received additional contracts.

The committee said it will seek legal advice on Mr O'Sullivan's walkout, including the possibility of a formal summons to force his return.

Rajaa Azzakani