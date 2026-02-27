Zimbabwe: 'Hands Off the Constitution!' Churches Warn Over Term Extension Bill

Local church leaders have launched a blistering attack on proposed constitutional changes warning that the country risks sliding backwards if controversial amendments extending political power are pushed through without public approval.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) accused authorities of attempting to fundamentally reshape the 2013 Constitution in ways that could silence citizens and concentrate power at the top.

The bishops said the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, 2026 raises "serious moral and constitutional concerns", warning that it could weaken democratic safeguards fought for by Zimbabweans.

Church leaders said extending presidential and parliamentary terms without returning to the people through a referendum would betray the spirit of the country's people-driven Constitution.

They warned that removing direct presidential elections, restructuring Parliament, and increasing executive control over key institutions could erode checks and balances designed to protect democracy.

The statement cautioned that such changes could "set a dangerous precedence to our constitutional democracy" and heighten the risk of national conflict.

In an unusually bold intervention, the churches reminded national leadership of earlier commitments to respect constitutional term limits saying reversing course now would deeply damage public confidence.

The bishops urged leaders to secure their legacy through constitutional compliance rather than controversial amendments.

ZHOCD called on Zimbabweans to actively engage their Members of Parliament through peaceful and lawful means, urging citizens not to remain silent at what they described as a critical national moment.

Parliamentarians were warned that their oath binds them to defend the Constitution -- not extend political authority.

"Parliament is a sacred trust," the church leaders said, appealing to MPs to choose principle over political convenience.

The intervention thrusts Zimbabwe's churches long influential during moments of national crisis directly into one of the country's most heated political debates ahead of the next electoral cycle.

With economic hardship, inequality and struggling public services already weighing heavily on citizens, the bishops said constitutional stability remains essential for peace and development.

The church body said it would continue engaging government, civil society and citizens to prevent democratic regression and push for national dialogue on the country's future.