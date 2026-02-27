South Africa: Geordin Hill-Lewis Enters Race to Lead Democratic Alliance

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has officially announced he is running to become the next federal leader of the Democratic Alliance at the party conference in April.

Gauteng Democratic Alliance leader Solly Msimanga has also entered the race for federal chairperson, saying he wants the position to be used more effectively.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown his hat into the ring to lead the Democratic Alliance.

Hill-Lewis made the announcement in Elsies River on the Cape Flats.

He said he was proud and excited to stand for the top job in the party.

"It is with a sense of pride and excitement that I today announce that I am standing to be the next leader of the Democratic Alliance. It is a decision I had considered carefully," he said.

Hill-Lewis said he knows the job will not be easy if he is elected.

"I am under no illusions about the road ahead should I be elected to this position, but with the deep love for our country, I will work arm in arm with each of you to lead our country to the path of prosperity," he said.

His announcement comes after current leader John Steenhuisen said he will not stand for re-election at the party's elective conference in April.

Supporters dressed in party colours gathered at the venue in Elsies River to back Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis is currently the Mayor of the City of Cape Town. He also serves as the Democratic Alliance's Deputy Leader in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Democratic Alliance leader Solly Msimanga has announced he will run for federal chairperson.

Msimanga made his announcement at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday. The position is currently held by Ivan Meyer.

"Now we have an opportunity, this is why I'm putting up my hand and saying, this time we will do it, this time we will be able to as a collective with whoever that will be elected as a leader and this position will be used much more," said Msimanga.

The party will choose its new leadership at its conference in April.