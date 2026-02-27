South Africa: Anthony Hamilton Gets Hero's Welcome in Joburg

Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday and was greeted by cheering fans, selfies and hugs ahead of his Durban concert.

Anthony Hamilton shared a video from Johannesburg and said South Africa feels like home, calling himself Mzwandile and saying his heart is full.

Anthony Hamilton has touched down in South Africa and fans made sure he felt the love from the moment he arrived.

The Grammy-winning soul singer landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday. He is in the country for a much-awaited performance in Durban this weekend.

As soon as he stepped off the plane, Hamilton was met by excited fans. People gathered at the airport to take selfies, give him hugs and welcome him back.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He later shared his excitement on Instagram.

"Touched down in Joburg last night... OR Tambo, you sure know how to welcome a man home," he wrote.

In a video posted online, Hamilton poses with airport security and smiles with supporters. The atmosphere is loud and joyful. He looks relaxed and happy as he greets people.

The singer wore a casual outfit and a cap with the words "Country Boy" on it. He took time to interact with those who came to see him.

Hamilton also gave himself a special local name. He called himself "Mzwandile", a Xhosa name that means "the family has grown".

He said South Africa feels like home and shared that his heart is full after the warm reception.

During his visit to Johannesburg, Hamilton also stopped at Emperors Palace. He had dinner at the popular Reign Restaurant before heading to Durban.

Hamilton now joins other international stars who have praised Johannesburg for its friendly and welcoming spirit.