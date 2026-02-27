Ethiopia: INSA Warns of Widespread Whatsapp Cyberattacks Exploiting Seventh General Election

Addis Abeba — The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) has issued an urgent warning over what it described as a widespread cyberattack targeting WhatsApp users, with perpetrators exploiting the ongoing seventh general election process.

In a precautionary statement, INSA said it confirmed through received intelligence and cybersecurity analysis that attackers are using increasingly sophisticated tactics, taking advantage of the country's current political climate. The campaign is said to target high-ranking government officials, students living abroad, individuals pursuing online education, and influential public figures.

According to the agency, one of the primary tactics involves sending deceptive messages such as "Express your support for our party by clicking this link" or "Join our election campaign team," while posing as supporters of political parties and using party logos. Other messages include links claiming to provide information on polling stations, candidate lists, or early election results.

INSA also warned of "serial hacking and identity theft," describing it as particularly dangerous because fraudulent messages often originate from compromised accounts of trusted contacts. Once an account is taken over, attackers reportedly solicit money from the victim's contacts, citing emergencies such as sudden health problems or urgent election-related expenses, and provide bank account details for transfers.

Students studying abroad or enrolled in digital learning programs have also been singled out. INSA said attackers send links disguised as official university communications -- referencing visa renewals, tuition discounts, or exam information -- to harvest personal data and seize control of WhatsApp accounts.

The agency further cautioned against a common tactic in which perpetrators attempt to register a victim's WhatsApp account on another device and request the six-digit verification code sent via SMS, claiming it was sent "by mistake." Sharing this code, INSA warned, results in immediate account compromise.

INSA advised the public to enable two-step verification, refrain from sharing verification codes under any circumstances, avoid clicking suspicious links, and confirm financial requests through direct phone calls.

The agency said it will continue strengthening efforts to safeguard the country's cyber environment and urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid "opening the door" to cybercriminals.

Previously, INSA reported that 13,443 cyberattack attempts were recorded against various institutions during the first quarter of the current 2018 Ethiopian budget year, noting that its prevention capacity had reached 97.8 percent.