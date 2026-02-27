Somalia: Somaliland, Israel Expand Water Cooperation With DG-Level Visit

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland's Director General of the Ministry of Water Development, Aden Abdela Abdule, is leading a delegation of 25 water professionals to Israel in what officials describe as the first high-level technical engagement since Israel formally recognised the Republic of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2024.

The delegation is participating in a specialised training programme on national water resources planning and management, aimed at strengthening Somaliland's institutional capacity and long-term water security.

During the visit, Aden held meetings with senior officials from the Israel Water Authority, where discussions focused on integrated water resource management, regulatory frameworks, digital monitoring systems and large-scale desalination models.

He also met with Dr. Eynat Shlein, head of MASHAV - Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation - to explore expanded technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives aligned with Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

As part of the technical programme, the delegation toured major desalination facilities and advanced wastewater treatment plants to study water recycling technologies and efficiency systems. Officials said the exposure to Israel's national water management model is intended to help Somaliland address chronic water shortages and recurring drought cycles.

The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, underscoring what both sides described as deepening diplomatic and development ties.

"This marks the first official Director General-level visit since recognition and reflects a new phase of structured cooperation between our two sides," Aden said in a statement.

Water scarcity remains one of Somaliland's most pressing development challenges, particularly in urban growth areas and drought-prone regions. Officials say the partnership with Israel, a global leader in desalination and water innovation, could play a significant role in enhancing national water resilience and sustainable resource management.

Further cooperation initiatives are expected in the coming months as both sides seek to formalise technical partnerships and expand training opportunities.

-- Reporting by Horndiplomat