South Africa: 'Time to Renew' - - Hill-Lewis Declares Bid for DA's Top Job

Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown his hat into the ring for the top job at the Democratic Alliance, launching his campaign in Elsies River to cheers from supporters and endorsements from senior party figures.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced his bid for DA federal leader on Friday, 27 February, saying the DA's upcoming Elective Congress is a chance for the party to "renew" itself.

This comes after outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that he would not seek re-election at the party's upcoming congress, prompting questions about who will succeed him and the future of the party, as it heads into a leadership transition and is looking to consolidate its support in the municipal polls later this year.

"I know, we know, South Africa can work, and I want to help make it work. That is why it is with a sense of pride and excitement that I today announce that I am standing to be the next leader of the DA.

"This is a decision that I have considered carefully. I am under no illusions about the road ahead, should I be elected to this position. But with deep love for our country, I will work arm and arm with each of you to lead our country on a path to prosperity," he Hill-Lewis.

"This leadership election is an opportunity for our party to renew itself again."

