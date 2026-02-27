South Africa: 'Time to Renew' - - Hill-Lewis Declares Bid for DA's Top Job

27 February 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown his hat into the ring for the top job at the Democratic Alliance, launching his campaign in Elsies River to cheers from supporters and endorsements from senior party figures.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced his bid for DA federal leader on Friday, 27 February, saying the DA's upcoming Elective Congress is a chance for the party to "renew" itself.

This comes after outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that he would not seek re-election at the party's upcoming congress, prompting questions about who will succeed him and the future of the party, as it heads into a leadership transition and is looking to consolidate its support in the municipal polls later this year.

"I know, we know, South Africa can work, and I want to help make it work. That is why it is with a sense of pride and excitement that I today announce that I am standing to be the next leader of the DA.

"This is a decision that I have considered carefully. I am under no illusions about the road ahead, should I be elected to this position. But with deep love for our country, I will work arm and arm with each of you to lead our country on a path to prosperity," he Hill-Lewis.

"This leadership election is an opportunity for our party to renew itself again."

Hill-Lewis announced his decision to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.