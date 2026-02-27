Ethiopia: Colombian Ambassador Praises Ethiopia's Historic Legacy, Highlights Coffee Sector Ties

Addis Ababa — Colombia's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Yeison Arcadio Meneses Copete lauded Ethiopia's historic legacy as a profound source of inspiration for Afro-descendant communities in Colombia, across the Americas and throughout the Caribbean.

In his recent exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Meneses also highlighted expanding cooperation between the two nations in coffee production and climate action.

He underscored that Ethiopia holds a unique place in the historical consciousness of Afro-descendant peoples, describing the country as the mother of humanity and civilization.

Often referred to as the "Land of Origins," Ethiopia is widely recognized as a cradle of early human history and civilization, as well as a powerful symbol of freedom and resilience for Africans and the global Black community.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ethiopia's decisive victory over Italy at the Battle of Adwa in 1896 remains a defining moment that inspired anti-colonial movements and strengthened the spirit of resistance among Black communities worldwide.

"Ethiopia for Afro-descendant people in Colombia, and I think for all Americans and the Caribbean region, is an inspiration," the Ambassador affirmed, adding that Ethiopia played a critical role in shaping the ideals of Pan-Africanism and global decolonization movements.

He emphasized that connecting with Ethiopia represents a reconnection with ancestral roots and shared historical identity.

"From a historical and anthropological perspective, we see Ethiopia as the mother of humanity and civilization. That is our perspective," he stated.

Beyond cultural and historical ties, the Ambassador highlighted growing collaboration between Ethiopia and Colombia, particularly in the coffee sector.

"We are having a lot of collaborations and at different levels, technical levels, but also we have several conferences talking about, particularly how climate change is affecting or negatively impacting the production of coffee," he elaborated.

Both countries rank among the world's top five coffee producers and contribute significantly to global supply, alongside industry leaders such as Brazil and Vietnam.

Colombia is the world's third-largest coffee producer, internationally renowned for its high-quality Arabica beans, while Ethiopia ranks fifth globally, is Africa's largest producer, and is recognized as the birthplace of Arabica coffee.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia External Relations Latin America and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meneses noted that the two nations are implementing cooperation at various levels, including technical exchanges and conferences focused on addressing the impact of climate change on coffee production.

He described coffee as a highly sensitive and strategic sector for both economies, given its central role in livelihoods and national revenue.

Discussions between the two countries increasingly focus on mitigating climate-related risks that threaten coffee-growing regions.

The Ambassador also commended the rapid transformation of Addis Ababa and highlighted growing collaboration with Bogotá.

Drawing on Bogotá's urban reforms over the past two decades, he noted that both capital cities are exchanging experiences to promote inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Ethiopia and Colombia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1949, and the recent reopening of the Colombian Embassy in Addis Ababa reflects Bogotá's renewed commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

The Ambassador's interview underscores a partnership rooted not only in trade and diplomacy but also in shared history, cultural identity and a common vision for sustainable development in the face of global challenges.