Rwanda: Photos - First Lady Meets Greek Princess, Outgoing UN Envoy

26 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Thursday, February 26, received two high-level delegations at the offices of the Imbuto Foundation, holding separate discussions focused on education, refugee empowerment, and development cooperation.

In the morning, the First Lady met with Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, a founding member of the UNHCR-backed Building Better Futures campaign, which promotes education and empowerment opportunities for refugee girls and women.

Discussions highlighted Imbuto Foundation's holistic approach to expanding access to quality services and information in health, education, and youth talent development, particularly for vulnerable communities, such as refugees.

Later in the afternoon, the First Lady received Ozonnia Ojielo, the outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, who paid a farewell courtesy visit after serving in the role since January 2023.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Imbuto Foundation and UN-Rwanda, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing development initiatives under the One UN framework and in alignment with the country's second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

