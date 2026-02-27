Rwanda: Ntare Louisenlund School Opens Its Doors for Discovery Day 2026

Ntare Louisenlund School has announced that it will host its annual Discovery Day on March 15, 2026 at its campus in Nyamata Sector, Bugesera District, inviting families, prospective students, and all interested members of the public to explore the school and learn more about its academic programmes and vibrant student life.

Discovery Day is a special Open Day designed to provide firsthand insight into the school's learning environment, subjects offered, and overall operations. Visitors will be guided across the campus, tour classrooms and laboratories, and engage directly with students, teachers, and school leadership, according to a statement from the school.

Attendance at the day is open to registered participants, and all interested individuals are encouraged to sign up in advance through the school's official registration form: https://forms.gle/2j4a2A2f3yMd76KS7

Also read: Ntare school gives prospective students, parents special pre-opening campus tour

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the heart of the school's academic offering is the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which promotes critical thinking, inquiry based learning, and global mindedness. This is complemented by the school's strong Plus STEM focus, strengthening excellence in science, technology, and mathematics while preparing students for admission to leading universities worldwide.

Ntare Louisenlund School currently has 35 classrooms, five fully equipped science laboratories, modern sports facilities, and boarding capacity for more than 1,100 students.

During the event, guests will receive detailed information about the admissions process, including scholarship opportunities available to students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. The programme will also include student led demonstrations and presentations highlighting innovation, research, and leadership initiatives within the school.

Families attending Discovery Day can also look forward to dedicated children's entertainment activities, ensuring an engaging and enjoyable experience for younger visitors.

Established in 2024, Ntare Louisenlund School currently enrolls more than 250 students, as per the statement. The institution was founded through a vision inspired by the Ntare School Boys Association, alumni of Ntare School in Uganda, including President Paul Kagame and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and was established by the Government of Rwanda in partnership with Louisenlund School in Germany.