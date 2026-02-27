Uganda: MTN Sponsors 2026 Entebbe Ladies Open, Ushering in Women's Month With a Bold Golf Statement

MTN Uganda has officially confirmed its sponsorship of the 2026 Entebbe Ladies Open, set to take place from February 26 to 28 at the historic Entebbe Club.

The announcement underscores the telecom giant's commitment to women's golf and the development of sport in Uganda.

The Entebbe Ladies Open, a flagship tournament on the Uganda Golf Union calendar, returns this year after a one-year hiatus, marking a defining moment for the club and women's amateur golf in the region.

The championship coincides with Women's Month and aligns with the International Women's Day 2026 theme, "Give to Gain," which emphasizes investment in women as a pathway to gender equality and societal progress.

The tournament will feature Main, Bronze, and Subsidiary categories, with entry fees ranging from Shs50,000 to Shs150,000.

A Shs10 million elite reward package, made possible through MTN Uganda's sponsorship, is set to raise competition levels and provide unprecedented incentives for amateur women golfers.

Speaking at the announcement, Justina Icabala, Enterprise Segment Manager at MTN Uganda and lead of MTN Ladies' Golfers, emphasized the company's commitment to sport as a driver of social and economic development.

"MTN Uganda believes in the power of sport to transform lives, build networks, and create opportunity. Golf provides a unique platform where business, mentorship, and personal growth intersect. Our continued support of the Entebbe Ladies Open reflects our confidence in the women shaping this sport and in the long-term value it creates for communities and for Uganda," Icabala said.

Lady Captain of Entebbe Club, Maureen Okura, described the tournament's return as a milestone for the club and the women's game.

"The Entebbe Ladies Open reaffirms our position on the regional and global amateur golf stage. For our members, this is a clear affirmation that Entebbe Club is not just participating in the game; we are leading it," Okura said.

She promised a highly competitive field, featuring defending 2024 champion Kabasweka Peace, reigning Uganda Ladies Open 2025 champion Mercy Nyachama from Kenya, three-time Uganda Ladies Open winner Martha Babirye, and regional talents from Tanzania, Malawi, and Uganda.

The championship will be played across Entebbe Club's scenic 18-hole course, with the main Ladies event running from February 26 to 28, Bronze from February 27 to 28, and the Subsidiary event on February 28.

In a symbolic gesture, male participants in the Subsidiary category will tee off from the ladies' teeing boxes to honor the women's championship.

The tournament schedule includes practice rounds and press engagements on Wednesday, competitive rounds Thursday through Saturday, and concludes with a prize-giving ceremony at the traditional 19th Hole celebration.

Through sponsorship, mentorship, and competitive opportunities, MTN Uganda and Entebbe Club aim to elevate women's golf, inspire emerging talent, and enhance Uganda's standing in regional and international golf.