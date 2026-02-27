East Africa: EAC Ministry Appeals for Urgent Action As South Sudan Tax Halts Trade

26 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Ministry of East African Community Affairs has expressed deep concern over the ongoing blockage of more than 1,000 trucks at the Nimule border, citing South Sudan's new e-permit tax as the cause.

The tax, ranging from $500 to $1,000 per truck, has brought trade to a near halt, pushing up prices of essential goods in Juba.

"We're deeply concerned about the impact on trade and the economy," Permanent Secretary Edith Mwanje told Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC). "The tax is crippling trade and pushing up prices of essential goods in Juba."

PAC Chair Gorreth Namugga led the committee in questioning ministry officials, describing the levy as a major obstacle to regional trade.

"This is a serious issue affecting our trade and economy," Namugga said.

During the session, the committee also discussed delayed subscription payments by Partner States to the East African Community and the ongoing drafting of the EAC federation constitution.

The hearing became tense when members realized that the ministry's responses were addressed to management rather than Parliament, prompting Namugga to expel the officials. "This is unacceptable," she said, visibly frustrated.

