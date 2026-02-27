Uganda: Govt Strengthens Cervical Cancer Prevention With Ai Screening and Shs11bn Korean Support

Uganda has intensified efforts to prevent and manage cervical cancer through a strengthened partnership with South Korea, introducing advanced Artificial Intelligence-assisted screening technology and expanding access to early detection and treatment services.

The initiative is being implemented by the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), the Ministry of Health, and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) under the National Cancer Management and Capacity Building Project (CANCAP_UG).

Partners convened their first Project Management Committee (PMC) meeting on February 26, 2026, in Kampala to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening cervical cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment systems across the country.

The three-year pilot project, backed by a $3 million (Shs10.7 billion) investment from a 2023 partnership agreement, aims to enhance preventive strategies and improve access to care, particularly through expanded screening and timely treatment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Since its launch, the project has screened over 35,000 women aged 25 to 65 in Kampala City, Mbarara District, and Mbarara City.

More than 3,000 women diagnosed with pre-cancerous lesions have received prompt treatment at supported health facilities.

KOFIH Uganda Country Director Dohoon Kim announced the rollout of Artificial Intelligence-assisted Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (AI-VIA) screening devices, which are expected to improve the speed, accuracy, and reliability of cervical cancer detection.

"We are committed to supporting Uganda in building sustainable systems for early detection and effective management of cervical cancer," Kim said.

Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, emphasized that cervical cancer is preventable and highly treatable when detected early.

He explained that early identification and proper management of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections significantly reduce the risk of progression to cancer, and urged women to prioritize routine screening.

Dr Kyabayinze also called on parents to ensure their daughters receive the HPV vaccine, describing it as a key pillar of Uganda's cervical cancer prevention strategy.

He welcomed the collaboration between UCI and KOFIH as a major step toward improving access to preventive and curative services.

Beyond screening, the partnership is building long-term capacity within Uganda's health system. KOFIH has pledged to intensify healthcare worker training, provide essential medical equipment, and offer technical support to strengthen cancer detection and management.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Oh Jin-kyoung from the National Cancer Center of the Republic of Korea shared lessons from South Korea's nationwide screening programs and integration of technology into cancer control systems.

The PMC meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Health, UCI, Kampala Capital City Authority, Mbarara City and District health offices, as well as consultants from South Korea's National Cancer Center.

As the CANCAP_UG project enters its final year, partners reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability by strengthening facility capacity, enhancing technical expertise among health workers, and scaling up early detection systems nationwide.

With AI-assisted screening, expanded coverage, and strengthened international collaboration, Uganda is positioning itself to significantly reduce the burden of cervical cancer in the coming years.