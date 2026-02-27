Uganda: Katikkiro Mayiga Commends Investment As Peoples Medical Hospital Opens in Gayaza

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has officially opened Peoples Medical Hospital in Gayaza, lauding its proprietor, Dr. Frank Ndugga, for investing in healthcare infrastructure to provide quality medical services to the community.

The new facility, built by Dr Ndugga--a subject of the Kabaka of Buganda--adds to Uganda's growing network of private hospitals, aimed at easing pressure on an overstretched public health system.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mayiga highlighted the urgent need for increased investment in healthcare, noting that Uganda still faces a shortage of hospitals and well-equipped medical facilities relative to its rapidly growing population.

"Our country still has a limited number of hospitals," Mayiga said. "It is therefore commendable for individuals with the capacity and resources to invest in building health facilities that help to save lives."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He expressed appreciation to Dr Ndugga for committing resources to a project that directly benefits the community and contributes to national development.

Mayiga emphasized that private sector participation remains vital in complementing government efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

Mayiga further praised the standards at Peoples Medical Hospital, saying they align with the Buganda Kingdom's "Situla Omutindo" initiative, which promotes excellence, professionalism, and high standards of service across sectors.

"The standards here align well with the Situla Omutindo campaign," he noted, adding that quality healthcare services are fundamental to building a productive and healthy population.

Addressing medical practitioners and hospital staff, the Katikkiro urged them to uphold professionalism while prioritizing compassion and empathy in patient care.

"We encourage medical workers to carry out their duties with compassion and empathy, because these are the first forms of treatment every patient deserves," he said.

The opening of Peoples Medical Hospital is expected to improve healthcare access for residents of Gayaza and surrounding areas, offering modern medical services closer to home.

Local leaders and residents welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the facility will reduce the need to travel long distances for specialized treatment.

As Uganda continues to face growing healthcare demands, initiatives like Peoples Medical Hospital demonstrate the value of collaborative efforts between private investors, cultural institutions, and government in strengthening the country's health system.