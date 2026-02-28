Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Graves Found in Eastern DRC Following M23 Withdrawal From Uvira

The Congolese authorities and civil society groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have reported the discovery of mass graves in an area recently vacated by M23 rebels.

On Thursday, Jean-Jacques Purusi, governor of the DRC's South Kivu province, said two burial sites containing at least 171 bodies had been identified on the outskirts of Uvira, a strategic city near the Burundian border.

Speaking by phone, he described one grave in the Kiromoni neighbourhood holding around 30 bodies, and another in Kavimvira where 141 bodies were found.

The claims could not be independently verified, and M23 did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Even so, the reports have intensified scrutiny of the conduct of armed actors in a region already burdened by years of violence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

DRC: M23 says it will withdraw from key city of Uvira

Allegations and restricted access

A local civil society organisation, the Executive Secretariat of the Local Network for the Protection of Civilians, said it had sought access to the sites but had been prevented from doing so by the Congolese military. Its vice-president, Yves Ramadhani, said preliminary information suggested the victims had been killed by M23 fighters.

According to both the group and provincial authorities, those buried in the graves may have been targeted on suspicion of links to the Congolese army or allied militias. Such allegations, if confirmed, would add to a growing body of accusations against multiple parties in the conflict.

Rights organisations have repeatedly documented extrajudicial killings and abuses by both the Congolese military and M23 - a reminder that accountability remains a central challenge even as peace efforts gather pace.

Trade and aid to return to South Kivu as DRC-Burundi strategic border reopens

Conflict persists

M23 seized Uvira in December following a swift offensive that left more than 1,500 people dead and displaced around 300,000, according to regional authorities.

The group later announced a withdrawal, describing it as a unilateral confidence-building step requested by the United States to support negotiations.

That diplomatic track has not stalled entirely. A deal between the governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda - alongside ongoing talks involving rebel groups - signals a shared interest in easing tensions. Still, the situation on the ground remains volatile.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kinshasa, Washington and United Nations experts have long accused Rwanda of backing M23, which has expanded significantly in recent years, growing from a few hundred fighters in 2021 to roughly 6,500 today, according to UN estimates.

The eastern Congo remains one of the world's most complex humanitarian crises. More than 100 armed groups operate in the mineral-rich region, competing for territory and influence. The United Nations refugee agency estimates that more than 7 million people have been displaced.

(With newswires)