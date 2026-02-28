Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Earns $288.48 Million From Horticulture Exports in Seven Months, Amid Sector Bottlenecks

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has generated $288.48 million from the export of more than 160,000 tons of horticultural products during the first seven months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year, the Ministry of Agriculture announced, despite concerns raised by stakeholders over infrastructure gaps, logistics constraints, and land supply management.

The ministry disclosed the performance following a consultative meeting with relevant public institutions and local and foreign investors engaged in the horticulture sector to assess progress over the reporting period.

Minister of Agriculture Addisu Arega said the country exported 160,317.79 tons of horticultural products -- including flowers, fruits, and vegetables -- generating $288.48 million in revenue. The figure represents 70.9 percent of the planned export target for the seven-month period, ENA reported.

Addisu noted that horticulture, alongside coffee, remains one of Ethiopia's priority export commodities, highlighting its strategic importance in boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The government is committed to addressing bottlenecks that hinder investors and ensuring they can fully operate their farms and facilities," the minister said, adding that efforts are underway to strengthen private sector participation and improve coordination across the sector to enhance productivity.

He also urged investors to make effective use of allotted land, cautioning against leaving portions idle.

During the discussion, participants pointed to persistent challenges, including infrastructure deficiencies, logistics constraints, and land supply management issues, calling for swift government intervention to sustain growth momentum.

Executive Director of the Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association Tewodros Zewdie said the association is prioritizing policy advocacy, capacity building, market linkage, and the promotion of social and environmental sustainability within the industry.

"Our priority is to enhance the competitiveness of members and foster sustainable growth in the horticulture sector through innovative and practical services," he said.

The review session underscored the sector's expanding role in Ethiopia's export portfolio and the need for coordinated action to achieve annual export targets.

Ethiopia's horticulture industry has faced mounting challenges in recent years, largely driven by security concerns in parts of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In March 2025, Addis Standard reported that Selecta One, a Germany-based horticultural firm operating in the conflict-affected Amhara region, announced the relocation of its operations to Kenya and Uganda, citing what it described as an "unstable political situation and tense military environment."

The company's decision to shut down its site in Kunzila, in North Achefer district of West Gojjam Zone, resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 jobs. In a statement at the time, Selecta One said the closure followed prolonged logistical disruptions that could not be permanently resolved under prevailing conditions.

"The closure of the site in Ethiopia has been carefully considered and is ultimately necessary, as the major logistical challenges of the past two years could not be permanently resolved under the current conditions, even with the greatest efforts," the company said. "Most importantly, there was no guarantee that the safety of employees could be ensured to the required extent."