Africa: Statement By H.E. the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East

28 February 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the sovereign territories of Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the Saudi Arabia.

These actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity and risk further destabilizing the Middle East at a time when restraint is urgently required. He said that African Union Commission stands in full solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected states.

The Chairperson calls for immediate de-escalation, maximum restraint by all parties, and a swift return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path toward sustainable peace and regional stability.

Mr. Youssouf African reaffirms the Commission's unwavering commitment to the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for international law, and the resolution of disputes through constructive engagement.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.