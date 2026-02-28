Africa: Statement By H.E. the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East

press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf strongly condemns the missile and drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the sovereign territories of Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the Saudi Arabia.

These actions constitute a clear violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity and risk further destabilizing the Middle East at a time when restraint is urgently required. He said that African Union Commission stands in full solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected states.

The Chairperson calls for immediate de-escalation, maximum restraint by all parties, and a swift return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path toward sustainable peace and regional stability.

Mr. Youssouf African reaffirms the Commission's unwavering commitment to the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for international law, and the resolution of disputes through constructive engagement.