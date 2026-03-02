Africa: Football Lawmakers Plan Crackdown On Player Protests and Covering Mouth On Field

Football's lawmakers on Saturday backed a review to bring in rules to stop players walking off the pitch if they disagree with a referee's decision and also covering their mouth when confronting opponents during matches.

The International Football Association Board's (Ifab) move follows the chaotic denouement to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on 18 January in which the Senegal team left the field following a decision to award a stoppage-time penalty to Morocco.

The game was delayed for nearly 20 minutes before the spot kick was taken. With effectively the last action of regulation time, striker Brahim Diaz fluffed the chance to furnish Morocco with only their second Cup of Nations trophy. Senegal went on to claim the crown after extra-time.

On 17 February during a Champions League tie, Benfica striker Gianluca Prestianni put his shirt over his mouth before addressing the Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian told referee Francois Letexier that Prestianni had racially abused him. The last-16 play-off clash at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon was held up for 10 minutes as Madrid players decided whether they wanted to carry on.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Ifab agreed that consultation will be held to develop measures," said a statement following their 140th annual meeting held in Hensol, Wales, in honour of the Welsh Football Association which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Senegal to appeal Confederation of African Football sanctions over CAN final

In an effort to speed up the flow of a match and to stamp out gamesmanship, a new rule will allow referees the power to award possession to the opposing side if a player takes too long to take a throw-in.

Equally, if a goalkeeper dithers over a goal kick, a corner will be awarded to the other team.

In another innovation, substitutes will be given 10 seconds to leave the field.

If they were to dawdle, they will still have to leave the hurly-burly but their replacement will have to wait for a minute.

And in a change designed to discourage tactical injury delays, players who receive treatment on the field or whose injury causes play to stop, will have to leave the pitch once play resumes and remain off for one minute.

Morocco jails 18 Senegal fans for hooliganism at Cup of Nations final

The lawmakers also agreed to three changes to how video assistant referees (VAR) operate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When clear evidence exists, Ifab decided that VARs will now be allowed to intervene in three additional situations: red cards resulting from an incorrect second yellow; cases of mistaken identity; and corner kicks that have been clearly awarded in error.

The laws will come into effect from 1 July in domestic championships but they will be in operation during the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico which starts on 11 June.

An Ifab spokesperson said: "These decisions mark a decisive and forward-looking step in ensuring that football remains fast, fair and dynamic."