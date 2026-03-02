South Sudan: Justice On the Move - Mobile Courts Offer Hope for Communities in South Sudan

Travelling more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) from Yambio, the capital of Western Equatoria State in southwestern South Sudan, a team of justice experts escorted by United Nations peacekeepers moved slowly along rough, dusty roads, determined to reach communities that have waited years for their day in court.

Its mission: to prepare for the deployment of a mobile court expected to begin next month. This initiative can't come soon enough for victims of crime who have long believed that accountability is out of reach.

Since 2018, South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, continues to face deep instability and violence despite a peace agreement meant to end years of civil war.

Armed clashes between government forces, opposition groups, and local militias continue to displace thousands, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sexual violence is rife

"My 8-year-old child was raped, and I don't know what to do as her future is already damaged," explained Grace Hadia, mother of a sexual violence survivor. "I have not been able to sleep since this incident. I hope the justice will prevail with the deployment of the mobile court."

Many similar, deeply painful stories emerged during the assessment, with authorities documenting 35 pending cases, including nine murder cases, 15 involving sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) and others relating to theft and other more serious crimes.

Local leaders say GBV is a problem that just keeps growing.

"Recently, during a funeral, a woman was raped by seven men. We are still searching for the suspects so they can face justice," said Zilpha Dawa, Mundri West County Commissioner. "What we lack is a (GBV) desk at the police station.

These cases are often treated like ordinary crimes. We urgently need trained personnel to handle GBV reports properly and keep accurate records."

No courthouses, no trials

The absence of functioning courthouses has also left many suspects waiting years in detention without trial, contributing to severe prison overcrowding.

"I have spent two and a half years in prison without trial. I am hopeful now that the mobile court will come, and justice will finally prevail," stated one alleged perpetrator.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is supporting the assessment mission and mobile court to strengthen the justice chain and build trust among communities in the rule of law.

Mobile courts represent more than legal proceedings; they will bring accountability and healing. And for many, it is the first real hope that long-delayed justice may finally be delivered.