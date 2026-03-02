Sudan Civilian Convergence Tracks Present 'Initial Vision for Unified Path to End the War and Build Peace'

Khartoum — An independent group bringing together around 40 diverse Sudanese civil society initiatives, organisations and actors under the umbrella of the Sudan Civic Convergence Tracks (SCCT)*, say that they have developed "an initial vision for a unified civilian path to end the war and build peace," that the say serves as a starting point for joint action and for unifying the independent Sudanese civilian voice around a realistic path to end the war and build peace in the country.

The SCCT says that the initial vision follows more than six months of sustained work and in-depth discussions.

"This vision is the outcome of a long dialogue process whose primary aim has been to build trust among different civilian groups, overcome isolation between initiatives, and create a safe space for discussion and convergence on the core issues that matter to Sudanese people in both war and peace. The vision also includes an assessment and analysis of the national crisis and the war, which is now approaching its third year, as well as possible future scenarios and what civilian actors can do collectively, in a gradual manner that takes into account the sensitivity and complexity of the current reality," SCCT says.

The SCCT, which began its work in mid-2025, says it primarily seeks to empower civilian actors to coordinate, develop practical and actionable approaches, converge around a shared vision for peace, and generate momentum for a civilian-led, non-partisan path. It aims to ensure the broadest possible inclusion of voices, leading to a coordinated civilian voice for peace and reconciliation built on trust and stronger cooperation among Sudanese civil society actors.

Participants emphasised that the SCCT is not a new initiative, not a new organisation, and does not seek to establish a new political entity or movement. Rather, it is an effort driven by the need to build and restore mutual trust, support joint civilian action, and search for common ground. Its core objective is to bring different civilian and community groups closer together, unify and coordinate their voices, and work toward a shared vision and unified voice to end the war, achieve a just and comprehensive peace, advance national reconciliation, and establish a democratic civilian state in Sudan.

"In this context, the SCCT intends in the coming days and weeks to expand the discussion around this initial vision and present it to civilian and community actors, as well as to the broader Sudanese public, as part of a wider consultative process. The aim is to reach a minimum level of civilian consensus on priorities for ending the war and building peace, ensuring that the civilian voice on war, peace, and Sudan's future is owned, led, and shaped by Sudanese themselves, from the grassroots to the national level, through broad consultation and partnership across rural and urban areas.

* The SCCT brings together approximately 40 initiatives, organisations, and civilian entities, alongside independent actors from the broad spectrum of Sudanese civil society. They represent different regions of Sudan and include representatives of women's organisations, humanitarian workers, activists in the diaspora, trade unionists, youth, and media professionals. The vision is primarily championed by the Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces (Tagaddum), formed in late 2023, and the Sumoud alliance (meaning resilience in Arabic), headed by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga in January, Hamdok acknowledged that the civilian forces in the current situation are fragmented among various groups, including Somoud, the Founding (Tasees) movement, the Democratic Bloc, radicals, Islamists, and civil society organisations, lacking a unified vision, which has weakened the civilian presence. However, he emphasised that what is needed is not complete unity, as that is impossible, but rather reasonable unity or broad coordination under a single umbrella, where fundamental issues are agreed upon. This is not difficult and has been achieved more than once in Sudan's history.