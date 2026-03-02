Kenyan Climate Startups Invited to Apply for UK-Backed Program

Low-carbon entrepreneurs in Kenya are being invited to apply for the Climate Finance Accelerator, a UK government-funded programme aimed at preparing climate ventures for investment.

The accelerator focuses on businesses and project developers working on climate mitigation solutions. It provides technical support to strengthen investment cases, refine capital-raising strategies and improve engagement with lenders and investors.

The programme is designed as a deal-oriented platform, connecting entrepreneurs with financiers and public-sector partners to unlock climate capital. After completion, selected ventures are introduced to investors positioned to support growth.

The accelerator prioritises projects seeking more than $3 million in funding but will also consider businesses raising between $1 million and $3 million where impact potential is strong.

Applications are open until March 11.

Key Takeaways

The Climate Finance Accelerator reflects growing efforts to bridge the gap between early-stage climate innovation and institutional capital. Many climate-focused ventures struggle to translate technical solutions into bankable investment propositions. Structured support programmes aim to improve financial modeling, governance and investor readiness. Kenya has emerged as a regional hub for renewable energy, clean mobility and climate-smart agriculture. Access to blended finance and international capital remains critical for scaling these solutions. By targeting larger ticket sizes, the programme signals a focus on commercially viable projects capable of attracting private capital alongside development funding. The initiative highlights continued international support for climate finance pipelines in Africa, particularly in markets with active entrepreneurial ecosystems and policy alignment.