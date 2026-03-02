Egyptian Exchange to Launch Futures Market On March 1

The Egyptian Exchange will launch its long-awaited futures market on March 1, 2026, beginning with contracts linked to the EGX30 index.

The first phase will introduce three-month and six-month futures contracts, marking a significant step in expanding Egypt's capital market infrastructure.

EGX Chairman Islam Azzam said the launch follows completion of the regulatory licensing process by the Financial Regulatory Authority and approval of trading and settlement rules.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Future phases will expand derivatives offerings to include EGX70 index futures and, later, futures on individual equities, subject to technical readiness.

The trading platform was developed by Egypt for Information Dissemination and operates under a central counterparty model in partnership with Taswyaat Clearing Services Company.

The system includes integrated risk management features such as real-time margin calculations, monitoring of open positions and daily settlement mechanisms.

The Financial Regulatory Authority described the move as a structural development that strengthens legislative and technical frameworks while aligning Egypt's market practices with international standards.

Key Takeaways

The launch of index futures represents a major milestone in the modernization of Egypt's capital market. Derivatives allow investors to hedge portfolio risk, manage exposure and enhance liquidity. The introduction of a central counterparty clearing model improves risk containment and market confidence. For institutional investors, futures markets can deepen participation by offering more sophisticated risk management tools. For the exchange, derivatives trading may increase turnover and attract foreign capital. However, derivatives also require strong oversight to manage leverage and volatility risks. If implementation proceeds smoothly, the futures market could position Egypt as one of the more advanced exchanges in North Africa in terms of product depth and infrastructure.