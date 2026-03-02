Egypt: Beltone Holding Launches Platform to Back Growth-Stage Firms

Egypt-based Beltone Holding has launched a Private Equity platform, expanding its multi-stage investment strategy beyond early-stage venture capital.

The new platform will provide growth-stage capital to companies entering advanced expansion phases. It is designed to support businesses transitioning from venture-backed growth to institutional-scale investment within one integrated ecosystem.

Ali Mokhtar, chief executive and managing partner of Beltone Venture Capital, will lead the Private Equity platform. The move strengthens Beltone's offering across the funding lifecycle, from Pre-Seed to Pre-IPO.

Beltone Venture Capital has built a portfolio of early-stage investments across the region. In January, it participated in Moroccan proptech startup Yakeey's $15 million Series A round.

The launch signals Beltone's intention to position itself as a long-term capital partner to founders as they scale.

Key Takeaways

The addition of a Private Equity arm reflects a broader trend among regional investment firms seeking to capture value across multiple funding stages. As startups mature, access to growth capital often becomes a bottleneck. By combining venture and private equity strategies under one platform, Beltone aims to reduce friction in the funding journey and retain exposure to high-growth companies as they scale. The move also aligns with rising institutional interest in Middle East and North Africa private markets. Investors are seeking structured vehicles that can deploy larger tickets into businesses with proven models and revenue traction. For founders, integrated capital platforms offer continuity in governance and strategy. For Beltone, the expansion broadens fee-generating assets and deepens its role in the regional investment ecosystem. The strategy suggests increasing sophistication in Egypt's private capital market as firms build full-spectrum investment platforms.