South Africa: Learners Stand On Bus Steps With Doors Open to Get to School

Government-contracted buses are chronically overloaded

Learners from several schools in Mamelodi say they do not feel safe on buses contracted by the Gauteng Department of Education to transport them to school at no cost.

They say the buses are chronically overloaded. GroundUp confirmed this, observing buses on different routes on various days throughout February.

On Tsamaya Avenue, learners were seen standing on the steps with the doors open. The aisles were crammed with standing passengers.

Most of the buses had no visible branding, making it difficult to identify the operators. One bus bore the name Besedi Bus Hire.

Scholar transport in Gauteng has been under scrutiny since 19 January, when 14 learners died on the Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark after a minibus collided with a truck. Following the crash, authorities impounded numerous scholar transport vehicles.

Bus owner Tshepang Mabena acknowledged that he overloaded his vehicle. He said he was struggling financially because the department did not pay on time.

"I can transport learners in two loads and avoid overloading if the department can pay me on time every month," he said.

Given Makatu, in grade 12 at Stanza Bopape Secondary, said he has had to stand with at least five other learners on the steps while the bus was moving with the door open.

"This is very scary," he said. "If we slip and fall while the bus is moving, we will be run over by cars travelling in the other lane."

He said he would prefer to use a minibus taxi. "My parents cannot afford it", he said.

Phuthi Msimango, a grade 10 learner at Lehlabile Secondary, said the bus she uses is so full she cannot move her limbs.

"I thank the government for organising free buses for us. But I'm also worried about my safety. I'm scared of asking our driver why this bus is always overloaded," she said.

Phumzile Mgidi, whose daughter attends grade 8 at Stanza Bopape, said the overloading has been a problem for at least two years.

"We don't want our children to die in an accident like those 14 learners who died in Vanderbijlpark," said Mgidi.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was aware of overloading. He attributed it to "high immigration into Gauteng, increased learner numbers in approved routes following admissions, and in some instances presence of unauthorised learners in buses."

Tshwane Metro Police Department did not respond to GroundUp.