Kenya: Drug Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Nairobi After Police Raid

Nairobi — A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested in Nairobi following a police operation targeting an apartment allegedly being used as a narcotics storage and distribution hub.

In a statement issued Sunday, the National Police Service(NPS) said officers from South B Police Station conducted a raid in the Sana Sana area after receiving intelligence reports about suspicious activities linked to illegal drugs.

"Officers from South B Police Station yesterday conducted an operation within the Sana Sana area following intelligence reports that a particular apartment was being used as a hub for the storage and distribution of illegal drugs," NPS said.

Upon storming the premises, police arrested one suspect described as a foreign national who was inside the apartment at the time of the operation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A comprehensive search of the residence led to the recovery of 316 rolls and 105 sachets of a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, each sachet weighing approximately 1.5 grams.

Officers also seized several sachets containing a white powdery substance believed to be a narcotic drug. The substance has been forwarded for forensic analysis to determine its exact composition.

Additionally, police recovered 34 sachets of rolling papers and foreign currency in various denominations, which investigators believe could be proceeds from the suspected illegal trade.

The suspect was taken into custody, while all recovered items were secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations and potential prosecution.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying crackdowns on narcotics and other criminal activities, urging members of the public to continue sharing information that can assist in combating drug trafficking across the country.