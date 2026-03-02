Kenya: Wetang'ula Orders Transfer of Nandi Helicopter Crash Victims' Bodies to Nairobi

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has directed the Clerk of the House to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi.

The crash on Saturday afternoon in Nandi County killed six people, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, whose death was formally communicated to the legislature.

"I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi," Wetang'ula said in a statement Sunday.

"As a nation, we continue to mourn with the bereaved families during this painful time. We stand in solidarity with them and remain committed to offering the necessary support to ease the burden of their loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."

The victims' remains were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, where hospital officials described the condition of the bodies as severely compromised.

Addressing residents late Saturday, MTRH Chief Executive Philip Kirwa said the hospital had received the remains retrieved from the crash site in Mosop, an area in Nandi Hills.

"This evening, we have received the remains of six bodies retrieved from the crash site in Nandi," Kirwa said.

"From our observation and analysis of the bodies, we kindly ask you to bear with us. At the moment, the condition of the remains is severely compromised."

Kirwa said the extent of the damage had made visual identification impossible and barred families and members of the public from viewing the bodies.

"We cannot allow anyone to view them because they were badly damaged and burnt as a result of the crash. It is difficult to identify who is who at this stage due to the extent of the damage," he added.

Forensic teams are working to prepare the remains for formal identification procedures, which are expected to involve scientific methods.

Hospital officials urged patience as the process unfolds.

The aircraft involved in the accident was an Eurocopter AS350 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB.

It crashed at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time. The helicopter had been traveling from Endebes to Mosoriot when it went down.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

In a statement, Director General Emile Arao said confirmation of casualties and identities would be communicated by relevant authorities once next of kin have been formally notified.

Investigations are being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department, authorities said, as families await the completion of identification procedures.

President William Ruto also led the nation in mourning, describing Ngeno as a progressive and devoted servant of the people.