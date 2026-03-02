Kenya: Parliament Airlifts Remains of MP Johanna Ng'eno, 5 Others After Helicopter Crash

Nairobi — Parliament has facilitated the airlifting of the remains of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno and five other victims of a fatal helicopter crash in Nandi County to Nairobi, as a parliamentary committee begins coordinating burial arrangements.

The bodies were flown from Eldoret International Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday and will later be transferred to the morgue for preservation ahead of burial.

The remains had earlier been moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret following the crash on Saturday afternoon.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula on Sunday directed the Clerk of the House to facilitate the transportation of all six bodies to Nairobi after formally communicating Ng'eno's death to Parliament.

"I have directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the transportation of the bodies of all victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Nandi to Nairobi," Wetang'ula said in a statement.

"As a nation, we continue to mourn with the bereaved families during this painful time. We stand in solidarity with them and remain committed to offering the necessary support to ease the burden of their loss."

The crash occurred at Kabiet Sub-location in the Mosop area of Nandi Hills at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time. The aircraft, a Eurocopter AS350, registration 5Y-DSB, had been travelling from Endebes to Mosoriot when it went down, killing all six people on board.

Severely damaged

At MTRH, Chief Executive Philip Kirwa said the hospital had received the remains retrieved from the crash site but described their condition as severely compromised.

"From our observation and analysis of the bodies, we kindly ask you to bear with us. At the moment, the condition of the remains is severely compromised," Kirwa said, adding that visual identification was not possible and that forensic procedures would be required.

Hospital officials barred families and members of the public from viewing the bodies due to the extent of the damage. Forensic teams are preparing the remains for formal identification using scientific methods.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Director General Emile Arao said confirmation of casualties and identities would be communicated by the relevant authorities once next of kin have been formally notified. Investigations are being led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department.

Speaker Wetang'ula announced the appointment of a parliamentary team to coordinate with Ng'eno's family on funeral arrangements and related support.

The committee will be led by Tinderet MP Julius Melly and deputised by Mugambi Rindikiri, alongside eight other Members of Parliament.

Three-term MP

Ng'eno, a three-term legislator first elected in 2013, chaired the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works and was a member of the Liaison Committee.

In the 12th Parliament, he served on the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Under his leadership, the Housing Committee played a central role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, legislation aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable housing across Kenya.

Before joining Parliament, Ng'eno served as a director at the Agricultural Development Corporation between 2008 and 2012.

He was widely regarded as a vocal legislator with a strong grassroots presence in Narok County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier on Saturday, Ng'eno had been attending community engagements in Narok and parts of Nandi County, including activities linked to rescue efforts along the Mara River following flooding.

In a social media post accompanied by a short video recorded from the helicopter, he expressed solidarity with families searching for two young men whose vehicle had reportedly been swept away by floodwaters.

President William Ruto led the nation in mourning, describing Ng'eno as a progressive and devoted servant of the people.

Democratic for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua mourned the MP as a close ally and called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of the crash.

"I call for thorough and speedy investigations into the cause of the crash that must be made public," Gachagua said, adding that Ng'eno's death had robbed the Kipsigis community of a promising leader.