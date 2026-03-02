Tanzania: Presidential Selfies, Dreams to Deadline - Race Against Afcon 2027 Clock

THERE is a peculiar way in which time behaves when a great event approaches. At first it strolls along like a distant caravan on the horizon: Visible, romantic and comfortably far away.

You wave at it lazily. You say, "Ah, we have plenty of time."

Then one morning you open the curtains and discover the caravan has parked in your driveway and is asking where to plug in the electricity.

So, it is with the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Not long ago, the idea that Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda would jointly host Africa's greatest football tournament sounded like the kind of ambitious regional dream discussed over polished conference tables, accompanied by hopeful handshakes and optimistic PowerPoint slides.

It felt bold. It felt historic. Most importantly, it felt distant.

Now it feels... imminent.

The calendar, which has never been known to negotiate, is moving at alarming speed.

AFCON 2027 is no longer a long-term aspiration. It is an approaching reality, advancing with the confidence of a train that does not believe in brakes.

Between June and July 2027, East Africa will host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, becoming the first time three countries share hosting duties.

It will also mark AFCON's return to the CECAFA region after more than half a century.

It also carries an unusual historical weight. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of the competition.

More so, it will be the last edition played in an odd-numbered year before the competition shifts to a four-year cycle starting in 2028.

In many ways, it represents both a farewell and a fresh beginning. A tournament with one foot in history and the other in the future.

Most importantly, it is a moment of continental significance, a declaration that East Africa is ready to stand at the centre of African football.

However, nothing sharpens national focus quite like the arrival of inspectors.

When the CAF Executive Committee gathered in Dar es Salaam just recently, under the chairmanship of CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe, it was not a sightseeing tour.

Nor were there for the beaches. This was a countdown inspection.

Technical teams moved methodically from Dar es Salaam to Arusha and Zanzibar.

They inspected Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Amaan Stadium. They assessed Samia Suluhu Stadium in Arusha and training facilities.

They measured pitches with the seriousness of people who own measuring tapes professionally. They studied floodlights, security plans and transport routes.

They examined everything except, perhaps, the quality of post-match nyama choma with kachumbari and pilipili kwa mbaaaaali....

Similar exercises unfolded in Nairobi, Kampala and Hoima. These were not ceremonial strolls.

CAF has made it clear that AFCON must meet "worldclass delivery standards" a phrase that sounds polite but translates roughly as: "Please don't embarrass us."

There is still work to be done.

Even so, Dr Motsepe struck an unmistakably optimistic tone. The tournament, he said confidently, is going to be enormously successful.

Motsepe's optimism carries weight. CAF has steadily elevated AFCON's global profile and has every interest in seeing East Africa shine.

Into this mixture of pride and pressure in stepped Nicholas Musonye, chairman of Kenya's local organising committee.

With a refreshingly candid observation: postponing AFCON until 2028, he suggested, "would be good for Kenya."

One could almost hear the collective intake of breath.

His reasoning was not irrational. Kenya will hold their general election in August 2027, barely weeks after the scheduled tournament.

Elections, whether in East Africa or elsewhere, are not quiet diary entries.

They are full-scale national exercises involving rallies, mobilisation, intense debate and a great deal of logistical choreography.

From Musonye's point of view, moving AFCON by a year might reduce the risk of scheduling headaches.

It was a practical thought. It was also rather like suggesting that a wedding might be rescheduled because the family calendar looks a bit crowded.

CAF, unsurprisingly, has not leapt at the idea. The continental calendar is carefully arranged.

Broadcasters, sponsors and teams are already planning. AFCON is coming, whether everyone feels emotionally prepared or not.

Fortunately for Kenya's organisers, they have an energetic cheerleader in State House.

President William Ruto has embraced AFCON preparations with the enthusiasm of a man launching a new social media channel.

Rather than issuing solemn statements from behind large desks, Ruto has chosen the language of the times: The selfie video.

Armed with a mobile phone and an unmistakable sense of purpose, he has appeared at construction sites and stadium grounds, narrating progress like a proud host showing off a newly renovated living room.

Here is Kasarani... Wajameni...

Here is Talanta Stadium... Ni nooma!

Here, ladies and gentlemen, is the future.

The tone is informal, optimistic and pleasantly unpresidential, which may be precisely why it resonates.

In these short clips, Ruto looks less like a head of state and more like a project manager determined to prove that everything is on schedule.

Musonye may glance nervously at the electoral calendar, but Ruto behaves like a man who has already decided that AFCON will not only be ready. It will sparkle.

The joint hosting arrangement itself is an ambitious experiment.

Three nations will share stadiums, airports, hotels and training facilities. Teams will cross borders. Fans will follow them.

The region increasingly functions as an interconnected economic and social space.

AFCON 2027 will make that integration visible to the entire continent.

Of the three hosts, Sisi (Tanzania) have displayed a notably calm public posture.

Preparations in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar are progressing steadily. Stadium upgrades continue with quiet determination.

There has been little or no public talk of postponement, little visible hand-wringing.

Instead, there is a sense that AFCON is an opportunity. A moment to showcase capability rather than catalogue concerns.

CAF's inspections have underscored the seriousness of the task, but they have also offered reassurance that progress is tangible.

The mood is less "Are we ready?" and more "Of course we're ready - just give us a minute."

Every tournament that appears effortless on television rests on years of planning and thousands of small decisions.

And many of them are made while someone mutters, "This seemed easier on paper."

But East Africa has already entered the decisive stretch. Point of no return, if you like.

The caravan is no longer on the horizon. It is at the gate, asking for directions to the stadium - Wajameni...