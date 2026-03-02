Kenya: Gachagua Alleges NIS Spied On Talks With Ng'eno As He Demands Independent Crash Probe

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that President William Ruto deployed the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to secretly record a conversation between him and the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno Kipyegon during the impeachment process against him.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at AIPCA Nyandarua North Diocese in Nyandarua County, Gachagua called for a transparent and independent investigation into the fatal helicopter crash that claimed Ng'eno's life and five others.

He was joined by opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Justin Muturi, Fred Matiang'i and Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua described Ng'eno as "a great friend, political ally and confidant" who had been close to him for a long time.

He claimed that before his removal from office, Ng'eno had called him while he was in Kisumu to warn him about what he described as plans by President Ruto that could destabilise the government.

According to Gachagua, Ng'eno later met him in Kisumu for further discussions. He alleged that once the President learned of the meeting, NIS officers were sent to bug the room and record their conversation.

During the meeting, Gachagua claimed, Ng'eno said he was being persecuted for advocating for the rights of the Kipsigis community and that there were plans to remove him from office because of his stance.

"Immediately after the recording was taken to the President, he was summoned and thoroughly intimidated," Gachagua said, adding that the lawmaker appeared distressed.

Threats

Gachagua further alleged that during the impeachment process, Ng'eno showed him threatening messages purportedly sent by the President, warning him of consequences if he failed to support the impeachment.

"He came at 2am crying and showed me the messages. I told him the die was cast -- that even if he did not sign, it would change nothing," Gachagua said.

He also claimed that Nyali MP Mohamed Ali had faced similar intimidation. Ng'eno, he said, signed the impeachment motion "with a lot of tears."

Gachagua alleged that Ng'eno had since been under political pressure from senior leaders, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, over what he described as efforts to suppress his leadership ambitions within the Kipsigis community.

Ng'eno was among six people killed on Saturday when a helicopter crashed in Mosop, Nandi County.

KCAA probe

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the Eurocopter AS350 aircraft, registration 5Y-DSB, went down at about 4.30pm in Kabiyet Sub-location, Mosop area of Nandi Hills. The aircraft had departed Endebes en route to Mosoriot.

KCAA Director General Emile Arao said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) had launched investigations to determine the circumstances of the crash.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula formally notified Parliament of Ng'eno's death, describing it as a profound loss to the House.

Ng'eno, first elected in 2013, was serving his third term and chaired the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works.

Gachagua drew parallels with the 2008 helicopter crash that killed former minister Kipkalya Kones, another prominent Kipsigis leader.

"As we call for investigations, I must say that Kipchumba Murkomen cannot remain Interior CS while the family of Ng'eno, the Kipsigis community and Kenyans expect fair and transparent investigations," Gachagua said.

"We ask President William Ruto to ask him to step aside to allow for thorough investigations into the air crash."

Those on board the helicopter were Ng'eno, pilot George Were, forest ranger Amos Kipngetich Rotich, the MP's cameraman Nick Kosgey, teacher Robert Kipkoech Keter and Narok County protocol officer Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono.