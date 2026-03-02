Botswana: Govt Feeds 400 000 Learners - Gaolathe

Tlokweng — Botswana feeds nearly 400,000 learners each year through its school feeding programme, supported by over USD100 million about P1.3 billion in national funding.

Speaking at the 11th African Day of School Feeding in Gaborone, Vice President Mr Ndaba Gaolathe said Botswana's nearly 60-year-old programme was home-grown, locally sourced and professionally managed.

He stressed that school feeding must go hand in hand with clean water, sanitation and hygiene to fully support learners' development.

The initiative also supports smallholder farmers, women and youth entrepreneurs by linking schools to local producers, strengthening rural economies.

Mr Gaolathe said Botswana's model highlights the importance of national ownership, consistent funding and community accountability in driving sustainable development across Africa.

