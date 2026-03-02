Kenya: MP Johanna Ng'eno's Associates Killed in Mosop - Who Were They?

Nairobi — Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Kabiyet Sub-location, Mosop, Nandi County on Saturday, along with five close associates.

The victims included Nick Kosgey, the MP's personal photographer, who was hailed as a talented and innovative communications professional.

Kosgey, a native of Kipkebe Village in Silibwet Township Ward, Bomet Central Sub-County, studied at Maseno University, where he served as chief editor of the student magazine before joining Ng'eno's team.

He was a constant presence at the legislator's public engagements, producing photographs and short creative videos that shaped the MP's public image.

Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, a protocol officer with Narok County, was remembered for his diligence and professionalism in coordinating official functions.

Robert Kipkoech Keter, a teacher, was mourned as an educator who dedicated his life to his students and the community.

Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forest ranger, also lost his life in the crash.

George Were, the pilot of the AS350 helicopter registered 5Y-DSB, was in command of the aircraft at the time of the accident.

The helicopter went down around 4.30pm while en route from Endebess to Mosoriot, killing all six people on board.

The bodies were initially transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret before being moved to Nairobi.

Hospital CEO Philip Kirwa said some remains were severely damaged, making immediate identification difficult, and urged families to remain patient as forensic teams conduct formal identification procedures.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

Tributes have poured in for the late MP and his associates, with leaders, colleagues, and friends describing them as dedicated, hardworking, and committed to public service.