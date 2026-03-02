Somalia: Somaliland Resolves Pre-Election Tensions Through Dialogue

Hargeisa — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), on Sunday convened a mediation meeting between the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the KAAH political party, resulting in a formal agreement to end a dispute over voter registration procedures.

The talks were called after tensions emerged following a decision by the National Electoral Commission regarding voter registration, particularly the option concerning the number and distribution of registration centres. The move had prompted the KAAH party to suspend its cooperation with the commission.

After extended discussions chaired by President Irro, both sides announced that they had resolved their differences and agreed to restore working relations.

In a joint statement, the National Electoral Commission and the KAAH party expressed appreciation to the president for his role in facilitating dialogue and bringing the parties closer together.

Under the agreement:

Cooperation between the National Electoral Commission and the KAAH party will be formally reinstated. Technical issues that formed the basis of the disagreement will be addressed by a joint technical committee composed of representatives from both sides. The parties will hold a follow-up meeting after the Eid al-Fitr holiday to finalize outstanding matters.

Officials described the outcome as a reaffirmation of Somaliland's longstanding political culture of resolving disputes through dialogue and compromise, without seeking external intervention.

Somaliland, which restored its sovereignty in 1991, has built a reputation for managing political disagreements through internal consultation and consensus-based mechanisms.

