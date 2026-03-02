Namibian MPs Slam Directive to Use Public Health Facilities As 'Inhumane' and 'Premature'

Former members of parliament (MPs) have condemned a new directive requiring public servants to use state healthcare facilities, citing constitutional concerns and poor public service standards.

The former MPs' response comes after negotiations for the government to cover 100% of all public servants' Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas) membership fees.

This follows president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's directive last year that all public servants and senior officials should use state health facilities as of 1 April.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The announcement has since caused heated debate about the infringement of rights by some MPs, who are questioning the readiness of public health facilities.

In response to this, minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao has told parliamentarians they would not be forced to use public health facilities.

"We cannot compel anybody to use the facilities, and therefore there is an opting-out strategy. Any senior member, such as members of parliament, should you feel not to, you are not compelled to.

"But should you wish not to use the medical aid, feel free to opt out and use the N$240 and go to any private medical firm", she says.

Former MP Calle Schlettwein says the government's move goes against public servants' rights.

"Where does her excellency the president get the power to make a directive like that? Are we civil servants subject to her directive, or are we civil servants with rights? I think something is wrong with the employer's attitude.

"What happens to the promise that there will be a medical aid scheme that looks after your health? Now if you don't want to use a state hospital, you can't use your medical aid," he asks.

He says the minister's remark that civil servants who wish not to use public hospitals can opt out and use their N$240 for private medical aid schemes is a threat.

Schlettwein further questions the government as a responsible employer.

He asks whether it is appropriate to require vulnerable pensioners to use the facilities of the state, which has a track record of poor services.

He says this goes against human rights.

Another MP, Apius !Auchab, says the decision is wrong and inhumane.

"You cannot force people. People have rights and choices. The government got this totally wrong," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

!Auchab says no proper research has been done and the directive seems to be premature.

Additionally, the state has no capacity to handle public servants, he says.

Meanwhile, retired MP Nahas Angula says: "As a citizen, the Constitution gives me the right to choose. If I need medical attention I shall myself decide which hospital to go to. The president can make declarations, but such declarations will never override my constitutionally guaranteed rights."

'STATE NOT READY'

Affirmative Repositioning MP Ester Haikola-Sakaria yesterday said the party is not against using public hospitals, but questioned the state's readiness.

"Our parents and grandparents go to the state. Mostly family members. We want hospitals and schools to be well capacitated and to give Namibians the best," she said.

Haikola-Sakaria said healthcare and education must be prioritised at all costs.

"People send us [MPs] here to make sure these two things will mostly be covered."