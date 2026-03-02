Uganda: New Curriculum Is Giving Hope of a New Uganda - Janet Museveni

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has said Uganda's revised national curriculum is laying the foundation for a more confident, self-reliant generation, expressing optimism that it signals the emergence of a "new Uganda."

Speaking during the second edition of Jazz with Jjaja, an interaction of the youths with President Museveni, Janet argued that Africa's slow pace of development stems largely from overreliance on external actors instead of building internal capacity and pride.

"Africa has failed to develop because it looks to other countries to develop it," she said, noting that many young Africans risk their lives seeking opportunities abroad, yet viable prospects exist at home.

"That's why you see many young people dying on the seas trying to get jobs abroad, yet jobs are here," she added.

The Education Minister emphasized the need for Africans -- and Ugandans in particular -- to take pride in their identity and culture as a prerequisite for sustainable transformation.

"Africans have been so ashamed of being Africans. We must be proud of being Africans and Ugandans," she said. "Uganda depends on us to develop it, to change it, to have our own products and be ourselves."

She cautioned against what she described as a growing identity crisis among some young people, saying outward attempts to imitate foreign lifestyles reflect deeper issues of self-perception.

"When you see a Ugandan trying to have blonde hair, you question their character," she remarked, underscoring her call for cultural confidence and authenticity.

Janet Museveni linked this sense of renewal to the ongoing education reforms, saying the new curriculum is shifting learning from rote memorization to critical thinking, creativity and skills development.

"Many people are talking about the new curriculum as having changed the way of learning. Our young people now enjoy being in class, asking questions and doing their own projects. They want to learn and speak for themselves," she said.

Under the revised approach, she explained, teachers are increasingly acting as facilitators rather than merely delivering content.

"Teachers are becoming facilitators of children, not feeding children like chickens do to young ones," she said, describing the change as evidence that Uganda is "changing for the better."

Drawing on Christian teachings, the Minister said education grounded in values and moral clarity promotes freedom and responsibility, as opposed to systems that create dependency.

"When you are liberated as a person, you can liberate your country," she said, adding that colonial-era education systems left many Africans mentally dependent on former powers.

According to Janet Museveni, the skills being imparted under the new curriculum are designed to equip learners to provide services and solutions within their own communities, thereby driving local development.

She also highlighted government efforts to invest in youth-focused programmes, urging young people to embrace discipline, selflessness and confidence in pursuit of their goals.

"You must be disciplined, selfless and confident that you can become what you want," she said. "Be proud of your families and start working with them."

She called for character formation among the youth, saying strong values are essential for fulfilling both personal potential and national aspirations.

"Let us work for a character that will help youths fulfil God's plan," she said.