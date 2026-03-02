Somalia: Somali President Hosts Iftar With Political Leaders, Urges Unity On Democratic Process

1 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held an iftar meeting with leaders of political organizations to discuss the country's political situation and efforts to strengthen democratic governance.

The meeting focused on advancing Somalia's electoral system and ensuring inclusive political participation. The president listened to recommendations and views from the officials on improving democratic processes, urging them to cooperate and actively take part in planned one-person, one-vote elections across the country.

Hassan Sheikh stressed the importance of unity, political consultation and maintaining stability to build a fully functioning state based on the will of the Somali people.

Participants underscored the need to enhance collaboration in establishing a transparent and inclusive political system.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, Interior Minister Ali Hosh, Justice and Constitution Minister Hassan Moalim, and Presidential Palace Director General Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.