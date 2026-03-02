Somalia: Somali President Hosts Iftar With Political Leaders, Urges Unity On Democratic Process

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held an iftar meeting with leaders of political organizations to discuss the country's political situation and efforts to strengthen democratic governance.

The meeting focused on advancing Somalia's electoral system and ensuring inclusive political participation. The president listened to recommendations and views from the officials on improving democratic processes, urging them to cooperate and actively take part in planned one-person, one-vote elections across the country.

Hassan Sheikh stressed the importance of unity, political consultation and maintaining stability to build a fully functioning state based on the will of the Somali people.

Participants underscored the need to enhance collaboration in establishing a transparent and inclusive political system.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, Interior Minister Ali Hosh, Justice and Constitution Minister Hassan Moalim, and Presidential Palace Director General Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf.