Somalia: Somali Intelligence Says Over 40 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Operations

1 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency, NISA, said it carried out coordinated operations with international partners targeting al-Shabab militants in the Hiiraan and Lower Shabelle regions.

In a statement, NISA said more than 40 fighters from Al-Shabaab were killed, dealing what it described as a significant blow to the group's operational networks.

The first operation took place in the areas of Waab-weyn and Isgoyska Madaxyo-weyn, near Maxaas district in Hiiraan, where militants were allegedly preparing attacks against civilians in the area.

According to the statement, about 17 militants were killed in that operation, and sites used as hideouts by al-Shabab fighters were destroyed.

NISA said the operations are part of ongoing efforts to eliminate the threat posed by the group to the country's security and stability, adding that such actions will continue until the militants are defeated.

