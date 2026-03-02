South African Tourism Monitors Middle East Flight Disruptions

South African Tourism is monitoring developments of the global flight disruptions linked to the evolving situation in the Middle East and associated airspace closures, which are impacting international travel schedules.

"South African Tourism is aware of confirmed global flight disruptions and cancellations linked to the evolving situation in the Middle East and associated airspace closures, which are impacting international travel schedules.

We are closely monitoring developments in collaboration with aviation authorities, airports, airlines, and tourism partners to remain informed of any implications for travellers to and from South Africa," South African Tourism said in a statement on Sunday.

South African Tourism, which is the tourism marketing arm of the South African government, has encouraged all travellers to contact their airlines, travel agents, or relevant airports directly to confirm the latest flight information before proceeding with travel arrangements.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It also advised affected travellers to engage their booking agents or airlines regarding rebooking and onward travel assistance. It added that the safety and well-being of visitors remain our highest priority. South Africa values every visitor who has chosen to visit our country.

"During this period of disruption, South African Tourism has no doubt that, in the true South African spirit of ubuntu, the tourism industry will ensure that affected travellers are supported while they await onward journeys to their respective homes. This collective care is a reflection or our humanity and reinforces South Africa's reputation as a welcoming and responsive tourism partner," said Acting Chief Executive Officer of South African Tourism, Dr Shamilla Chettiar.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his call for intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and create space for continued meaningful negotiations.

In addition, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that the current closure of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airspace is having an impact on flights operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways, thus far.

The current flight disruptions are as follows:

· O.R. Tambo International (JNB): eight cancellations (seven outbound and one inbound).

· Cape Town International (CPT): four cancellations (outbound).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· King Shaka International (DUR): two cancellations (outbound).