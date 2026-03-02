Uganda: UPDF Soldiers Complete Aviation Security Course in Mogadishu Under AUSSOM

Nineteen soldiers of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have successfully completed a six-week Aviation Security (AVSEC) course in Mogadishu.

The training was conducted for UPDF troops deployed under AUSSOM and focused on strengthening aviation security knowledge and practical skills among officers and troops operating within mission areas.

Presiding over the closure of the training, AUSSOM Sector One Administration Officer and AUSSOM Sector One Contingent Administrative Officer, Colonel Hamza Kasaija, underscored the importance of specialised courses such as AVSEC for officers and troops alike.

He said continuous capacity building remains critical to maintaining high standards of aviation security and operational readiness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"You are fortunate to have received this specialised, international-level training. As the UPDF, we are proud of this initiative because it will directly improve aviation security at the airport," he said.

Col Kasaija commended the facilitators for their commitment and pledged continued cooperation. He encouraged the officers to embrace similar opportunities in the future, continue expanding their knowledge and treat every training as valuable.

The lead facilitator, Prime Manager at Hart/Longport, David Romoleroux, explained that the programme covered several modules, including operation of X-ray machines, patrol procedures, physical inspections and use of metal detectors, among others.

The Battle Group 45 Air Component Commander and Airport Commander of Aden Adde International Airport, Lt Col Thamson Musoke, urged the officers to apply the knowledge acquired and maintain discipline and professionalism while executing aviation security duties.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Capt Ikule Yassin said the course had enhanced their aviation security capabilities and preparedness to execute assigned responsibilities.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior and junior officers serving under AUSSOM.