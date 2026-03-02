Somalia Lawmakers Stranded in Mogadishu After Flight Blocked From Landing in Garowe

1 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Several Somali federal lawmakers and civilian passengers were left stranded at Aden Adde International Airport on Sunday after authorities ordered a Daallo Airlines flight to turn back from Garowe, officials and witnesses said.

The plane, which was carrying legislators representing Puntland in Somalia's bicameral federal parliament, along with other passengers, was denied clearance to land in Garowe and forced to return to Mogadishu.

Those on board remained at the airport awaiting further instructions, with no immediate alternative travel arrangements announced.

Authorities have yet to publicly explain the reason behind the decision to block the landing, raising questions amid already fragile relations between the federal government and Puntland's regional administration.

Tensions between Mogadishu and Puntland have persisted in recent months over political and constitutional disputes, occasionally disrupting cooperation between the two sides.

