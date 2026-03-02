Sudan: Security and Defense Council Convenes Regular Meeting Under Al-Burhan, Reviews Security Situation

Khartoum, March 1, 2026 (SUNA) - The Security and Defense Council held its regular meeting in Khartoum today under the chairmanship of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, with the full attendance of its members.

The meeting reviewed developments in the ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the resulting attacks on sister states in the Arabian Gulf.

In a press statement, Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Hassan Daoud Kabroun said the Council had reassured itself on the country's security situation. He stated that Sudan urges the international community, foremost among them the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibility in maintaining international peace and security and to pursue dialogue as the means to bring the war to an end.

The Council also paid tribute to the nation's martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the dignity and honor of the Sudanese people, and wished a swift recovery to the wounded and injured.