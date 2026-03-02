Africa: WHO Tests a Strategy Game to Improve Outbreak Response Speed

press release

WHO is testing an innovative way to improve outbreak detection, notification and response through an interactive '7-1-7 Strategy Game'. The 7-1-7 target calls for detecting a suspected outbreak within seven days, notifying public health authorities within one day, and mounting an effective response within seven days.

Achieving these benchmarks requires coordinated action across surveillance, laboratories, emergency operations, risk communication, and leadership. Developed by the Center for Advanced Preparedness and Threat Response Simulation (CAPTRS) in collaboration with 7-1-7 Alliance and WHO's Emergency Preparedness Department, the game translates the 7-1-7 target into a hands-on experience to test how such coordination plays out under pressure.

Designed as an analog, team-based exercise, the 7-1-7 Strategy Game brings together small groups of decision-makers to navigate two structured modules that test strategic choices and their impact on outbreak timeliness. On 23 February 2026, WHO convened a playtest session with staff familiar with the 7-1-7 framework to stress-test the game's design ahead of broader country-level piloting planned later this year. In this context, a playtest refers to a structured trial run with selected participants to validate the game mechanics, assess its effectiveness in strengthening understanding of the 7-1-7 targets, and refine the simulation before wider rollout.

In the first module, players prioritize activities that could improve timeliness across the 7-1-7 cascade. They assign durations to each activity and hypothesize how these investments might reduce bottlenecks. In the second module, participants face a simulated outbreak scenario and test whether their strategic choices translate into faster detection and response.

The scenario focused on an outbreak of Sudan Ebola virus disease in Uganda, prompting players to grapple with real-world challenges such as delayed case recognition, reporting breakdowns, and operational constraints. By replaying modules and experimenting with alternative strategies, teams built intuition about which investments yield the greatest gains in speed and effectiveness.

Facilitated by CAPTRS' Chief Game Designer, Dr. Micael Sousa, the playtest generated rich discussion on system bottlenecks, trade-offs in resource allocation, and the behavioural dimensions of decision-making under uncertainty. Participants highlighted the value of visualizing the cumulative impact of seemingly small delays across the detection-to-response timeline.

The 7-1-7 Game represents a growing recognition that preparedness is not only about plans and guidelines, but also about decision-making capability. By combining strategic insight with experiential learning, the simulation supports countries in translating the 7-1-7 framework into concrete, prioritized actions.

Following further refinement and piloting, the game is expected to support Member States in strengthening their outbreak readiness. As WHO continues to advance innovative approaches to preparedness, helping ensure that when the next threat emerges, systems are ready to detect, notify and respond at speed.

The playtest was hosted by the Risk Analytics and Action Reviews (RAR) Unit under the Health Emergency Preparedness Department.

