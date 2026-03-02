Constitutional law expert and lecturer, Lovemore Madhuku says threats of physical harm by State machinery will not stop the struggle to defend the nation's democratisation process.

Madhuku said this on Friday whilst responding to a series of attacks that took place in Harare at residences belonging to Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Jameson Timba and Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust executive director Ibbo Mandaza's houses, respectively.

Timba, Mandaza and Madhuku are some of the Defend the Constitution Forum (DCF) members who are pushing to stop the government from amending the country's constitution.

The Constitutional Amendment (No.3) Bill has been topical after its approval by Cabinet and the subsequent gazetting in Parliament recently.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On Thursday, two members of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) led by Madhuku were picked up by unknown assailants, tortured before being dumped in Highlands. There were also "X" markings at Timba's and Mandaza's gates.

In all the three incidents, the Defend the Constitution Forum (DCF) leaders said the suspects were none other than State agents trying to intimidate opponents who were against the Constitutional Amendment (No.3) Bill.

Madhuku said suspects were known, adding "State agents" allegedly abducted two people who were leaving his offices after holding a meeting.

He revealed the intimidation was meant to pacify dissent.

"If any of us is committed to the cause of ensuring that the country remains a democratic State, then we have to live with that intimidation and overcome it.

"When the intimidation is obvious, you are facing a regime that does not want any form of risk, a regime that wants to remain in power indefinitely," Madhuku said.

He also warned that there was a limit to which they could intimidate the judges in courts.

"I think in this case, the judges' case is so stupid that no judge will accept that. So, there is a limit. In many cases, they can succeed in twisting issues."

The Constitutional Amendment (No 3) Bill has already been gazetted and Parliament on Wednesday issued a notice for public consultations expected soon.

Despite following all procedures to pass the bill into law, Madhuku warned that the people will be the victors.

"But, in this particular case, they are not going to intimidate or succeed. Their case before a court is so weak, with the ultimate, that no court will accept what they are saying.

"This time we are defending democratisation, constitutionalism, the freedom of the people.

"We are defending our right to a liberty and so on. So, it is a much better narrative than the narrow framework of saying, the constitution is merely a component of freedom that we are doing. It's not really a problem.

"We are defending something much, much bigger than the constitution depending on who the constitution is," Madhuku quipped.

Further, he questioned how few people could decide for everyone.

"It's not just about the constitution. It's about this very nature, the very essence of being human beings in Zimbabwe.

"The very nature of belonging to a country called Zimbabwe, means that you can give up and give that whole country to a few individuals. I would respect more the fact that our struggle is not narrowly defending the constitution.

"We are defending the constitution and much more than that," he added.

SAPES Trust executive director confirmed markings were inscribed on his gate and he was living in fear, unaware of what could follow.

"Yes, that's my gate at my house in that photo: it was done on Wednesday afternoon. It is a continuation of the harassment and intimidation that began with the bomb attack on my office at SAPES Trust on October 27/28 the abductions - including those at Madhuku's offices yesterday - and the similar markings on Timba's gate yesterday.

"This is likely to be character of the so called 'consultations' for the next 90 days! Handeitione, as one of my brothers used to say in his previous life."

Although a police report on the incident was made, Mandaza was not expecting any response from the authorities.

"The fire incident at SAPES Trust last year has not been resolved with no arrests made so far. I do not think police will do anything about this and it leaves us in fear," added Mandaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He suspected State security agents were behind all the intimidations, whilst Madhuku said it is clear who was behind the violent threats that left two people abducted and badly tortured before being dumped in Highlands.

"The suspects are known. It's very clear who is doing that. Those are State security people. It's quite clear. There's no separation between the police, the army, and the central intelligence guys. They have different departments and specialisations.

"There's a wing there in the intelligence that would do these kinds of things, which is specialised in intimidating people. It's part of the security apparatus," Madhuku added, highlighting the complex situation ahead.

"People will get arrested, all sorts of things will happen, but that will not be the end of masses wishes. They will not succeed.

The proposed Constitutional Amendment bill is, amongst other issues, expected to extend the presidential term of office by two more years from five to seven years, whilst the popular vote will be scrapped.