Ethiopia: Coalition for Ethiopian Unity Urges End to Civilian Attacks, Media Closures

Addis Abeba — The Coalition for Ethiopian Unity has called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and the closure of media outlets, warning that ongoing conflicts across several regions are inflicting heavy harm on innocent populations.

In a statement issued on 27 February 2026, the coalition -- which includes the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party and the Enat Party -- said the cycle of war the country has experienced over the past seven years has reached alarming levels. It highlighted what it described as escalating attacks against civilians in the Amhara region as particularly concerning.

According to the statement, civilians were killed in recent drone and heavy weapon attacks in South Wollo Zone, Wegidi Wereda, North Shewa's Efratana Gidim Wereda, and in the towns of Debre Tabor and Wereta.

The coalition alleged that health facilities and other service institutions were damaged during fighting in Debre Tabor and Wereta, and called for an independent investigation into the impact of government measures carried out in the name of "law enforcement." It also condemned kidnappings and infrastructure destruction by all warring parties.

The coalition further raised concerns about the security situation in other regions. It cited attacks "based on religion and identity" in East Arsi's Merti Wereda and North Shewa's Warajarso Wereda in Oromia region, urging the government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect citizens.

Regarding Tigray, the statement described the situation as fragile and called on all actors to refrain from a return to armed conflict, while urging the diplomatic community to intensify efforts to prevent renewed war. In Benishangul-Gumuz region, specifically Wenbera Wereda in Metekel Zone, the coalition claimed that six kebeles fell under the control of the Oromo Liberation Army following the withdrawal of government forces. It alleged that civilians were killed and displaced, and called for urgent attention given the area's proximity to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The coalition also said it had confirmed that more than 21 people were killed and property destroyed in clashes linked to demands for wereda status in Zayse, near Arba Minch in the South Ethiopia region. It urged all parties to abandon military options and resolve political disputes through dialogue.

In addition, the coalition criticized what it described as the government's closure of independent media outlets and the revocation of journalists' licenses. "The government is closing media outlets known for relatively independent reporting and for being the voice of the people, and is revoking the licenses of their journalists," the statement said, alleging that the measures lack transparency and are driven by fear of exposure of alleged abuses.

Stating that such actions contradict constitutional guarantees and international principles on freedom of expression, the coalition called on the government to respect citizens' right to access information freely and to take corrective measures.