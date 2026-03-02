Tunisia Welcomes Injured Palestinian Child Khalil Abou Dagga for Medical Treatment

Tunis, March 1 — Injured ten-year-old Palestinian Khalil Islam Abou Dagga arrived in Tunis on Sunday morning to receive treatment at the Mohamed Kassab Institute of Orthopaedics, following instructions from President Kais Saied, the Tunisian Embassy in Cairo had announced earlier.

The child was accompanied from Cairo to Tunis by his grandfather and grandmother. Upon arrival at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, he was received by representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Beya Ben Abdelbaki, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian Red Crescent, Amor Takrouni, along with several Red Crescent volunteers in the capital.

The Foreign Ministry representative told TAP that the reception of the injured Palestinian was coordinated among the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health and the Tunisian Red Crescent, in implementation of the presidential decision calling for support to Palestinian wounded as a result of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Tunisian Red Crescent said the organisation has intensified its solidarity efforts since October 7, 2023, by organising support campaigns and sending humanitarian aid, in addition to taking charge of receiving Palestinian wounded and their families.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, 173 injured Palestinians and 50 families have been received, with full coverage of accommodation, subsistence, healthcare and transport costs.

He added that Khalil Abou Dagga will undergo the necessary medical examinations starting Sunday, as determined by the specialised medical team, noting that the Red Crescent has rented accommodation for his family until the completion of his treatment under the best possible conditions.

Tunisian authorities had previously initiated the reception of groups of wounded Palestinians for treatment in public health institutions during the war on Gaza, in addition to organising air bridges to send medical and food aid to the Strip, reflecting Tunisia's steadfast position in support of Palestinian rights.

Speaking to TAP, the child's grandfather said this initiative is not unusual for Tunisia, which has consistently supported the Palestinian cause, expressing his gratitude to the Tunisian authorities and to the medical and humanitarian staff who ensured his grandson's reception under the best conditions.