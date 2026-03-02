South Africa: Gauteng to Take Full Ownership of Gautrain - South African News Briefs - March 2, 2026

Gauteng to Take Full Ownership of Gautrain by End of March

Sixteen years after the Gautrain was established, the Gauteng government is set to fully own ownership of the high-speed rail system at the end of March, reports EWN. Finance MEC Lebogang Maile has confirmed that the Gautrain will officially be handed over to the provincial government as a fully paid asset. The 80-kilometer rail line was originally developed as part of a public-private partnership between the government and a private partner. Maile said plans to expand the Gautrain are still on the table.

Asbestos Scandal Accused Back in Court as Delays Persist

The 18 accused in the R255-million asbestos roof removal scandal are due back in the Free State High Court for another pre-trial hearing after repeated postponements, reports SABC News. Delays have stemmed partly from a trial-within-a-trial involving former premier Ace Magashule's ex-assistant, Moroadi Cholota, whose bid to challenge the court's jurisdiction was dismissed. The court is expected to confirm the accused's legal representation and overall defence state of readiness.

Madlanga Commission Faces Final Month as Extension Talks Begin

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry enters its final month with discussions already underway about a possible deadline extension as its six-month mandate expires on 17 March, reports EWN. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to look into possible criminal and political infiltration into the country's criminal justice system. The commission has heard testimony from more than 30 witnesses, exposing widespread institutional corruption. The commission is currently at phase two of its work, where implicated people are being allowed to respond to the allegations against them. Phase three, which is yet to start, will involve the recalling of previous witnesses for cross-examination.

