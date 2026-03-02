Rwanda: Eastern Province - Illicit Alcohol Kills 20, Leaves 300 Blind

The Rwanda National Police has raised alarm over the deadly impact of illicit alcohol in Eastern Province, revealing that toxic brews have killed at least 20 people and left 300 others battling severe vision complications within a year.

Police say the situation is particularly alarming in Bugesera and Rwamagana districts, where 21 deaths were recorded. Authorities attribute the fatalities and cases of blindness to locally produced alcohol contaminated with methanol, a toxic industrial chemical that can cause irreversible damage when ingested.

When Jean Claude (not his real name) was rushed to Rwinkwavu hospital in Kayonza district last year, he had already lost his sight. He had spent the evening drinking what he believed was a cheap locally distilled spirit sold at a roadside kiosk. Within hours, he developed severe stomach pain and blurred vision -- symptoms doctors link to methanol poisoning from unregulated alcohol.

His case reflects a crisis that police say has reached alarming levels.

CSP Jean Bosco Rudasingwa, the Deputy Regional Police Commander in Eastern Province warned residents during Umuganda Community work on Saturday, February 28 that the threat is both immediate and deadly.

"If there is something alarming, it is these illicit brews," he said. "Some people who consume them may not know the consequences, but this is a serious health issue. Particularly in Bugesera and Rwamagana districts, we have recorded 21 deaths," he said. "This clearly shows that illicit alcohol is a serious problem that we must strongly condemn. We should not accept losing any Rwandan life to such drinks."

He added that some victims will never regain their sight because the alcohol they consumed contained methanol.

"There are people who have gone blind and will never see again because they drank these methanol-contaminated brews," he said. "We urge Rwandans to wake up and look out for one another. Let each person become the eyes of their neighbor so that together we can fight this problem."

Police data from other parts of the country show the problem extends beyond Eastern Province. Authorities in Kigali previously destroyed more than 27,500 litres of illicit brew seized during enforcement operations.

In Bugesera District, over 70,000 litres were destroyed in a joint crackdown involving district leaders and security organs. Similar seizures across the country have been carried out underscoring the persistence of informal production networks despite repeated crackdowns.

Enforcement, however, has not eliminated supply. Illegal producers frequently relocate to evade arrest, operating small-scale distilleries in villages and trading centres.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander warned that security organs and local authorities have ongoing operations targeting producers, distributors and consumers. He cautioned local leaders against ignoring the problem out of fear or personal interest.

"It is impossible for a leader not to know what is happening in the village they oversee," he said. "If illegal brewing activities are taking place and a leader remains silent, they will be held accountable. No one should conceal this kind of activity."

Eastern Province Governor Rubingisa Pudence echoed the call for collective responsibility.

"We wish our citizens a life free from harmful substances," he said. "We have been conducting campaigns against drug abuse, but we discovered that some products people treat as ordinary beverages have serious health consequences. These are illicit brews. We call upon leaders and residents to work together in this fight against drinks that are costing our people their lives."

Some residents admitted they had underestimated the danger. Deny Sakure, a Nyagatare resident, said the statistics changed his perception.

"What surprised me is that people consume these drinks in large quantities, yet they kill," he said. "We thought they only caused drunkenness and insecurity, but what I heard is frightening. This is information I must share with others so we can fight them together."

Authorities working with the Rwanda Standards Bureau have recently shut down illegal production sites and destroyed substandard alcohol. Health professionals warn that methanol poisoning can cause irreversible blindness, organ failure and death even in small quantities, while alcohol-related complications continue to strain district health facilities.

Residents have been warned that what is assumed to be an ordinary, inexpensive drink can result in partial blindness and prolonged treatment.

While illicit brews attract attention for their acute toxicity, broader alcohol consumption in Rwanda is also rising.

A recent survey by the Rwanda Biomedical Center shows that overall alcohol consumption prevalence increased from 41% in 2013 to 48% in 2022, reflecting changing consumption patterns across age and gender groups.