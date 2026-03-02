Congo-Kinshasa: Someone Has to Step Up to Protect Civilians in Eastern DR Congo

editorial

The latest reports of aerial bombardments by the Kinshasa regime targeting civilian-populated areas in eastern DR Congo should alarm not only the region, but the entire international community. The AFC/M23 rebel group has vowed to defend civilians against what it describes as terror orchestrated by the regime in Kinshasa.

At the heart of this escalating crisis lies a troubling contradiction. Both parties had assented to a ceasefire agreement, ostensibly to create space for dialogue and a structured peace process.

Ceasefires are not symbolic gestures; they are binding commitments meant to halt violence, particularly against non-combatants. Bombing civilian communities under such an arrangement is therefore a direct violation of the spirit and letter of any peace framework.

History has shown that when civilian populations are targeted, the consequences ripple far beyond immediate casualties. Families are displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and fragile social fabrics torn apart. In eastern DR Congo, where communities have already endured decades of instability, the resumption of aerial strikes into populated areas risks reopening wounds that have barely healed.

More disturbing, however, is the deafening silence from the international community. No strong, unified condemnation has emerged from major global powers. Even more concerning is the muted response from continental bodies that ought to be the first line of moral authority in African conflicts. When civilian lives are lost and the world looks away, it sends a dangerous signal--that some violations are tolerable, that some lives are negotiable.

In such circumstances, it is hardly surprising that AFC/M23 asserts it has little choice but to step up and defend communities under fire because no one seems to . Whether one agrees with its methods or political positioning, the vacuum created by international indifference leaves space for unilateral responses. And unilateral responses, by their nature, risk further escalation.

This is precisely why neutrality matters. The African Union, alongside regional and global powers, must assume an honest broker role grounded in facts, not narratives. Peace cannot be built on selective outrage or geopolitical convenience. It requires holding all parties accountable to commitments made, especially ceasefire terms.

The path to lasting stability in eastern Congo will not be paved by bombs, nor by silence. It will be built through credible mediation, verification of ceasefire violations, and above all, protection of civilians.

If the continent is serious about African solutions to African problems, now is the moment to prove it. Silence is not neutrality. And neutrality, properly exercised, may be the only remaining bridge toward peace.