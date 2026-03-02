Rwanda: How Tour Du Rwanda Has Evolved Over the Years

From dusty local roads to the global cycling spotlight, the Tour du Rwanda has grown into Africa's premier stage race. Since its humble beginnings in 1988, the race has risen to earn prestigious UCI 2.1 status, attracting top international professional teams and positioning Rwanda firmly on the global cycling map.

As the 2026 edition reaches its climax, with NSN Development Team rider Moritz Kretschy crowned champion, Times Sport looks back at the defining milestones that have shaped the race's remarkable journey over the past five decades or so.

ALSO READ: Tracing the origin and evolution of Tour du Rwanda

From humble beginnings to international recognition

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Cycling began gaining momentum in Rwanda in the late 1970s. According to long-serving Tour du Rwanda commissioner Jean Sauveur Ntiyamira, the first organised cycling race was held in 1978, initiated by the Ministry of Sports. Riders competed on a demanding 152.8-kilometre route from Kigali to Rusumo in the Eastern Province and back, staged over five days.

The first official Tour du Rwanda took place in 1988, with Célestin Ndengeyingoma crowned champion. The race continued intermittently before being halted by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Cycling returned in 2001, marking a new chapter for the sport. Bernard Nsengiyumva won that edition, reigniting national interest and inspiring a new generation of riders.

A major turning point came in 2009 when the race was officially included on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar as a 2.2 category event. A decade later, in 2019, it was upgraded to UCI 2.1 status -- a significant milestone that allowed top professional teams, including ProTeams, to compete.

Today, Tour du Rwanda is widely regarded as Africa's leading cycling stage race and remains the continent's only UCI 2.1-ranked event. The Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) is now exploring the possibility of elevating the race to UCI WorldTour status by 2027.

ALSO READ: Tour du Rwanda's ambitious WorldTour bid demands more than vision

More than just a race

Beyond sporting competition, the Tour du Rwanda has created economic opportunities and transformed lives.

Wilson Mugwema joined the race caravan in 2015 as a supplier. A decade later, his company, Sensitive Group Ltd, is among the sponsors of the 2026 edition, awarding the best climber at every stage.

"To me, Tour du Rwanda is more than just a cycling event because it has also opened doors for businesses to grow," Mugwema told Times Sport.

"I started working for a sponsor who was awarding the best climber of the race and, 10 years later, my company has become a sponsor itself. This achievement reflects the opportunities created for others we employ."

Over the past decade, Mugwema's company has created employment opportunities for more than 150 people. Its growing reputation in events management -- initially built through its involvement in Tour du Rwanda -- has since unlocked opportunities beyond the race itself, enabling the business to expand its footprint both locally and across borders.

ALSO READ: How one Rwandan cyclist is forging a path in a male-dominated sport

Growth in investment and sponsorship

As the race's global profile has expanded, so too has its financial backing.

By the 2023 edition, the race budget had risen to approximately Rwf1.4 billion. The 2026 edition cost around Rwf2 billion, according to FERWACY, reflecting increased professionalism, improved logistics, enhanced media coverage, and stronger rider welfare standards.

ALSO READ: Tour du Rwanda 2026 budget rises to nearly Rwf2bn

Initially reliant on government support and a few sponsors such as RwandAir and Bralirwa, the race now enjoys backing from more than 25 partners. Key sponsors include Visit Rwanda, Amstel, BPR Bank Rwanda, MTN MoMo, Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), and Prime Insurance.

A gateway for African cycling talent

Tour du Rwanda has also become a launchpad for African riders seeking international recognition.

One of the most notable success stories is Eritrean star Biniam Girmay, who competed in the race before rising to global prominence and claiming major victories in Europe, including at the Tour de France.

ALSO READ: Biniam Girmay signs deal to join 'new' NSN Cycling Team

The race consistently attracts development and professional teams from Europe, Africa, and beyond. In the 2026 edition, international squads such as Movistar and NSN Development Team featured among the participants, underscoring the event's growing global appeal.

Boosting tourism, entertainment and national pride

Over eight days, the race travels across Rwanda's scenic landscapes, showcasing the country's natural beauty to global audiences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond sport, it has evolved into a cultural celebration, featuring concerts and entertainment that engage communities nationwide. Popular Rwandan artiste Eric Senderi, known as Senderi International Hit, noted that the race creates new platforms for musicians.

"Tour du Rwanda gives us the chance to perform nationwide and reach audiences we would not easily access through normal tours. It creates economic opportunities for artists and promotes Rwandan culture," he said.

Eyes on WorldTour status: The next frontier

Looking ahead, FERWACY aims to elevate Tour du Rwanda to UCI WorldTour status by 2027 -- a move that would place the race among cycling's most prestigious global competitions.

FERWACY president Samson Ndayishimiye told Times Sport that the federation's confidence stems from the race's solid UCI 2.1 standing and Rwanda's proven ability to host world-class events, including the historic UCI Road World Championships -- the first ever held in Africa.

If successful, the upgrade would mark another historic milestone in a journey that began on dusty roads nearly four decades ago and has since transformed into a symbol of Rwanda's sporting ambition and global integration.