Rwanda: How Artists Cashed in On Tour Du Rwanda 2026

As cyclists battled for stage victories across the country during the Tour du Rwanda, another electrifying performance was unfolding off the road -- on the festival stage.

The 2026 edition was not only about competition but also about celebration. ThroughTour du Rwanda Festival, sponsored by Amstel Beer, fans experienced a vibrant fusion of sport and music that transformed race days into nationwide festivities.

Artists featured on the official lineup included Ruti Joel, Kenny Sol, Bwiza, Bushali, Symphony Band and DJ KhizzBeat. From Huye and Rusizi to Rubavu, Musanze and Kigali, the performers created an energetic atmosphere at each race stop.

For Ruti Joel, who performed after Stage 2 in Huye, the entertainment dimension of Tour du Rwanda 2026 was a major highlight.

"It was so nice, very cool to be part of Tour du Rwanda. As an artist, in terms of real financial benefits, it's improving day by day in this industry. I appreciate so much the effort that the organisers and others are putting into this," he said.

Ruti noted that the festival provided an opportunity to reconnect with fans across the country.

"This is an audience that was missing me on stage and I was there to make them happy," he added.

Music and sport growing together

For musicians, the Tour du Rwanda Festival offers massive visibility, though its long-term impact also depends on performance fees and royalties.

Sunday's closing ceremony at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) roundabout featured performances from Bwiza, Kenny Sol, Bushali and Symphony Band, while Tasha the DJ kept the energy high from the decks.

"To me, I believe there is more yet to come. While I enjoyed the race from day one, I also had a duty to keep cycling enthusiasts entertained," said Tasha the DJ.

"This has arguably been the most followed event in Rwanda over the week, and I am so glad to have been part of it as an entertainer. Financially, Tour du Rwanda created opportunities for us, and we look forward to having more in the future," she added.

As Rwanda continues to elevate Tour du Rwanda on the continental and global stage, music is becoming an integral part of the experience -- creating moments that extend beyond the race itself and strengthening the event's cultural and economic impact